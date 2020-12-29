Pigeoncoin Trading 41.6% Lower This Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $396,432.26 and $25,102.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000133 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,869,964,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars.

