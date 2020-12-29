Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.35

Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 14336700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47.
Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.
About Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC)
Pivotal Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the sports, logistics, e-commerce, and consumer technology industries.
Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.