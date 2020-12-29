Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.35

Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 14336700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47.

Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC)

Pivotal Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the sports, logistics, e-commerce, and consumer technology industries.

