PIVX (PIVX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $218,598.00

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a market capitalization of $21.48 million and $218,598.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00023806 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002187 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 64,983,503 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

