Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) (TSE:PZA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

PZA opened at C$9.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$224.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. has a one year low of C$5.26 and a one year high of C$10.14.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) (TSE:PZA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$125.38 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

