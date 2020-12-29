Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of PLPC stock opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLPC. BidaskClub lowered Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. It offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

