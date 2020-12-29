Profile Utility Token (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Coinnest, LBank and Coinrail. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $114,425.99 and approximately $29.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,630.44 or 1.00050334 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019442 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000145 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00012396 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00051004 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinrail, Coinnest, Allcoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

