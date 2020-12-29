ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) Shares Up 0.9%

ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.08 and last traded at $81.08. 396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXE. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

