ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Shares Down 0.6%

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $99.53 and last traded at $100.29. 1,515,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,752,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDOW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 113,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75,225 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

