ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Shares Down 0.6%

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $99.53 and last traded at $100.29. 1,515,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,752,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.53.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDOW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 113,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75,225 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.