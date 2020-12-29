Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Down 7.3%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares were down 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $21.37. Approximately 600,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 502,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTGX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The stock has a market cap of $817.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 438.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 12,048.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

