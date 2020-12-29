Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFS shares. ValuEngine raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

NYSE PFS traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $17.85. 324,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,263. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $102.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 90.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $128,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.