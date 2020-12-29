PTON (PTON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $641.00

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One PTON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, IDCM and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, PTON has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. PTON has a total market cap of $325,428.10 and approximately $641.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00027514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00141128 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00204634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.40 or 0.00602048 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00325105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019149 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00055441 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. The official website for PTON is foresting.io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

