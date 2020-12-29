Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 96.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,162 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPF opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $538.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

CPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

