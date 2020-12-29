Pundi X Reaches Market Cap of $39.17 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $39.17 million and $2.19 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00043208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00291565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00029637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $565.55 or 0.02133350 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,526,640,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,624,488,396 coins. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.