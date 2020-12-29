Pure (PUREX) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Pure coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pure Coin Profile

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

