PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $447.66

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 447.66 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 409.02 ($5.34), with a volume of 103143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 372.50 ($4.87).

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 308.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 277.63.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

