Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

PRPL opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -254.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John A. Legg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,505.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,248 shares of company stock valued at $860,292 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,192.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 160,665 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

