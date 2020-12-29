PutinCoin (PUT) Market Cap Reaches $31,914.65

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $31,914.65 and approximately $28.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,762.52 or 0.99684540 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00020402 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000146 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00012288 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00051006 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000207 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.