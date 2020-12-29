Pylon Network Market Cap Hits $350,396.16 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. Pylon Network has a total market capitalization of $350,396.16 and approximately $871.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pylon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00002248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $7.50 and $5.60.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00043181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00289860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00028692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.95 or 0.02135614 BTC.

About Pylon Network

PYLNT is a coin. Its launch date was July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 582,010 coins. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

