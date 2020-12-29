Qbao (QBT) Market Capitalization Hits $132,607.67

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $132,607.67 and $3,557.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, CoinEgg, Gate.io and EXX. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000048 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, EXX, Allcoin, Gate.io and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

