qiibee Market Cap Tops $4.54 Million (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, qiibee has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. qiibee has a market cap of $4.54 million and $2,227.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One qiibee token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00027514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00141128 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00204634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.40 or 0.00602048 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00325105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019149 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00055441 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,875,127 tokens. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com . qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

