Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) Trading Down 5.7%

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 53,189 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 14,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

The stock has a market cap of $133.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68.

About Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK)

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

