R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,927 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of R1 RCM worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $286,714,000 after buying an additional 8,734,205 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P bought a new position in R1 RCM in the third quarter worth about $25,700,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 45.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $57,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1,975.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,606 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 824,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,615 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $24.03.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.38 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

