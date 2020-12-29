RAMP (RAMP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $343,505.00

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, RAMP has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One RAMP token can now be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $343,505.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00024039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00140856 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00195792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.58 or 0.00603989 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00326362 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00055334 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,614,168 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

RAMP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

