Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Announces $1.33 Annual Dividend

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.33 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 114.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of Rand Capital stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 116.54, a current ratio of 116.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Rand Capital has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $23.32.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 19.91%.

RAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Rand Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Rand Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

