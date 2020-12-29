Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,372.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $7,372.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00141147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00193222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.33 or 0.00603282 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00324113 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018548 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00055365 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,343,079,499 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

