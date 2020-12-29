RChain (REV) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. RChain has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $165,619.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RChain has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One RChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00042980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00285168 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015810 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00028587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.93 or 0.02074753 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

REV is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

