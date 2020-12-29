Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE: HTA) in the last few weeks:
- 12/21/2020 – Healthcare Trust of America was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/16/2020 – Healthcare Trust of America was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/15/2020 – Healthcare Trust of America was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/15/2020 – Healthcare Trust of America was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.
NYSE:HTA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.30. 65,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,775. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 182.00 and a beta of 0.56. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
