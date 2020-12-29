Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE: HTA) in the last few weeks:

12/21/2020 – Healthcare Trust of America was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Healthcare Trust of America was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2020 – Healthcare Trust of America was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – Healthcare Trust of America was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

NYSE:HTA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.30. 65,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,775. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 182.00 and a beta of 0.56. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

