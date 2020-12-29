RED 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27,249.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, RED has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RED token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. RED has a market cap of $299,090.34 and approximately $27,249.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.84 or 0.00474921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000201 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000220 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.