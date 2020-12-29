RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Price Hits $0.0146 on Major Exchanges

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs [old] token can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00043851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00291164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00029966 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $570.12 or 0.02130081 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Token Profile

RFOX is a token. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 tokens. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

RedFOX Labs [old] Token Trading

RedFOX Labs [old] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

