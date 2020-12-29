Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on RWT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of RWT opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 42.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1,053.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

