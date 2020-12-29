Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.
Several research firms have recently commented on RWT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.
Shares of RWT opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
