Reef (REEF) Tops One Day Volume of $178.23 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Reef has traded flat against the dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $84.43 million and $178.23 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00044759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00294753 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00029279 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.55 or 0.02141746 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

Reef can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

