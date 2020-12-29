REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Sells $1,056,411.24 in Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 21,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,056,411.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vittal Vasista also recently made the following trade(s):

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

On Thursday, December 10th, Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $904,715.04.

RGNX stock opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.95. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,768,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 122,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after buying an additional 110,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 100,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 347,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 87,514 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RGNX. Barclays cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.