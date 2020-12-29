Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.58. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,030. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 442,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,105,000 after purchasing an additional 416,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,068,000 after purchasing an additional 387,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,904,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,242,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

