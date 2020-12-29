Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce sales of $93.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.80 million and the lowest is $87.66 million. Repligen posted sales of $69.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $351.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $352.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $452.24 million, with estimates ranging from $400.83 million to $488.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

In related news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $237,349.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,288 shares of company stock worth $4,346,934. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 48.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 3.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $189.02. 244,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 325.90, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average of $157.69. Repligen has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $212.55. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

