Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Nomura (NMR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nomura (NYSE: NMR):

12/23/2020 – Nomura was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

12/19/2020 – Nomura was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

12/17/2020 – Nomura was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

12/12/2020 – Nomura was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

12/9/2020 – Nomura was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

12/5/2020 – Nomura was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

12/1/2020 – Nomura was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

11/27/2020 – Nomura was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.

Get Nomura Holdings Inc alerts:

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 153,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. 0.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.