Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QSR. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,791.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,968.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,149 shares of company stock valued at $11,261,662. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,371,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $593,853,000 after acquiring an additional 228,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $463,081,000 after acquiring an additional 50,407 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,421,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,602,000 after acquiring an additional 236,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,891,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,285,000 after acquiring an additional 471,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QSR stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.80. 1,097,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

