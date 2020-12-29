Revain Reaches Market Cap of $989.52 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Revain has a total market cap of $989.52 million and $7.96 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Revain has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00042946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00285886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016178 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00028422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.21 or 0.02096993 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

REV is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

