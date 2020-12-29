Reviewing Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Sunoco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Chevron shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Chevron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sunoco has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chevron has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sunoco and Chevron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunoco 1 1 6 0 2.63 Chevron 0 10 15 0 2.60

Sunoco presently has a consensus price target of $29.14, indicating a potential upside of 3.12%. Chevron has a consensus price target of $102.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.14%. Given Chevron’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chevron is more favorable than Sunoco.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunoco and Chevron’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunoco $16.60 billion 0.17 $313.00 million $2.27 12.45 Chevron $146.52 billion 1.08 $2.92 billion $6.27 13.54

Chevron has higher revenue and earnings than Sunoco. Sunoco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chevron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sunoco pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Chevron pays an annual dividend of $5.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Sunoco pays out 145.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chevron pays out 82.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sunoco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Chevron has increased its dividend for 33 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sunoco and Chevron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunoco 1.29% 15.93% 2.03% Chevron -10.86% 1.75% 1.06%

Summary

Chevron beats Sunoco on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations. The All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, foodservice, and other services that include car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and rents real estate properties. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil and refined products; transporting crude oil and refined products through pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing commodity petrochemicals, and fuel and lubricant additives, as well as plastics for industrial uses. Chevron Corporation is also involved in the cash management and debt financing activities; insurance operations; real estate activities; and technology businesses. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

