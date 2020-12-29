Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RVMD. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $41.04 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Barbara Weber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $69,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,083.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 129.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,172 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,946,000 after buying an additional 1,239,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 308.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,267,000 after buying an additional 808,613 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $12,539,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 11.8% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,309,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,162,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

