REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) vs. Strattner Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Critical Contrast

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) and Strattner Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCNG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares REX American Resources and Strattner Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources -2.13% -1.58% -1.45% Strattner Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

REX American Resources has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strattner Financial Group has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares REX American Resources and Strattner Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources $418.03 million 1.07 $7.43 million $1.18 63.11 Strattner Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Strattner Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of REX American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of REX American Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for REX American Resources and Strattner Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Strattner Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. In addition, it produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in June 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

About Strattner Financial Group

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp. in March 2020. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

