Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Trading 10.2% Higher

Shares of Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) traded up 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

Rise Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYES)

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

