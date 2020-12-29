Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RBA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.56.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $70.35 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average of $57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,821 shares of company stock valued at $892,064. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth about $85,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

