Ritocoin (RITO) Market Capitalization Tops $197,006.31

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Ritocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $197,006.31 and approximately $13,434.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded up 133.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ritocoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00024106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00142048 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00205968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.33 or 0.00601831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00326983 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00055156 BTC.

About Ritocoin

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,531,070,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,519,065,907 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

Ritocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ritocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ritocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ritocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.