RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -1.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

