Robert L. Schrader Sells 3,559 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PAYX stock opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Paychex’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Recommended Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.