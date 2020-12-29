Robert L. Schrader Sells 3,559 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PAYX stock opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Paychex’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.