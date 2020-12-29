(ROG.V) (CVE:ROG) Director Sells C$1,235,220.00 in Stock

(ROG.V) (CVE:ROG) Director John Andrew Dorward sold 700,000 shares of (ROG.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,235,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,451,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,560,655.18.

CVE:ROG opened at C$1.33 on Tuesday. (ROG.V) (CVE:ROG) has a 1 year low of C$0.86 and a 1 year high of C$1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.33.

Get (ROG.V) alerts:

About (ROG.V)

Roxgold Inc is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and developing them through to construction or disposing them when the evaluation is completed. The Company has a development project, the Yaramoko Gold Project, which is located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for (ROG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (ROG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.