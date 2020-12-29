(ROG.V) (CVE:ROG) Director Sells C$1,235,220.00 in Stock

(ROG.V) (CVE:ROG) Director John Andrew Dorward sold 700,000 shares of (ROG.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,235,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,451,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,560,655.18.
CVE:ROG opened at C$1.33 on Tuesday. (ROG.V) (CVE:ROG) has a 1 year low of C$0.86 and a 1 year high of C$1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.33.
About (ROG.V)
