Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.33 and last traded at $52.87. Approximately 2,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.19.

VOPKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Vopak from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Get Royal Vopak alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59.

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 66 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a combined storage capacity of 34.0 million cubic meters.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.