Ruff Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Ruff has a total market cap of $5.02 million and $232,963.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ruff

Ruff is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

