Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF (RCB.AX) (RCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF (RCB.AX) (ASX:RCB) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Monday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF (RCB.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$21.05.

