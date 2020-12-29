Safe Haven Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $675,455.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.81 or 0.00457321 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

